Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Ajit Pawar's NCP to host 'Rashtravadi Chintan Shivir' in Nagpur on September 19

Ajit Pawar to preside over national-level introspection and strategy session to chalk out important steps in the party’s organisational and ideological roadmap
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 11:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 September 2025, 11:25 IST
India NewsIndian PoiticsMaharahstra

Follow us on :

Follow Us