Ajit, Sharad Pawar pay tributes to Maharashtra's 1st CM Y B Chavan

<p>Karad: NCP (SP) head <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sharad-pawar">Sharad Pawar</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a> on Monday separately visited the memorial of the state's first chief minister Y B Chavan here and paid tributes to him on his death anniversary.</p>.<p>Sharad Pawar offered floral tributes at 'Pritisangam', the memorial of his mentor Yashwantrao Balwantrao Chavan.</p>.<p>Later, his nephew and NCP head Ajit Pawar also visited the memorial and paid homage to the late leader.</p>.<p>Sharad Pawar was accompanied by his grandnephew Rohit Pawar.</p>.<p>Last year, Ajit Pawar along with several other legislators joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in the state, leading to a split in the NCP founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar.</p>.<p>In the just-concluded polls to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, the NCP led by Ajit Pawar performed well winning 41 seats, while the NCP (SP) headed by his uncle put up a dismal show by securing only 10 seats. </p>