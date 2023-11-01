All-party meet resolves to give reservation to Marathis without disturbing other communities' quotas

Mumbai: The all-party meeting in Maharashtra on Wednesday reiterated and once again unanimously resolved to give reservation to the Maratha community without disturbing the quota of other communities.
The meeting also urged Jalna-based activist Manoj Jarange-Patil to withdraw his fast unto death.
Besides, the meeting expressed concern over the law and order situation because of violence and arson.
“The meeting has resolved that reservation would be given to the Maratha community. We have to ensure that the reservation of other categories is not disturbed. All this would take some time, please have patience,” said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who presided over the meeting at the Sahyadri guest house in Malabar Hill in Mumbai.
Advocate General Birendra Saraf was present at the meeting besides top bureaucrats.
Among those who attended the meeting included Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
However, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar did not attend the meeting as he is recovering from dengue.
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, a former four-time Chief Minister was also present in the meeting.
Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar and his counterpart in the Council Ambadas Danve were present as well.
Earlier in the day, Jarange-Patil said, “Please don’t give Marathas a ‘half-reservation’, what the community wants is ‘full-reservation.”
“How many days, the government needs to give reservation to the Marathas,” Jarange-Patil said in Antarwali Sarathi village in the Ambad tehsil in Jalna district on Wednesday even as his fast-unto-death entered the eighth day.
"They must call a special session and give reservation to the Marathas,” Jarange-Patil said a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to him over the phone for nearly 30 minutes.
Jarange-Patil has expressed resentment over the state government’s decision to grant Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas in the Marathwada region, saying, “…please don’t be selective in granting reservation..give Kunbi caste certificates to all Marathas.”
The Kunbi caste certificates would enable them to get reservation under the OBC quota.
Reacting to the all-party meeting, Patil asked, "How much more time does the government need?"
He claimed that he will not leave the agitation and will continue his fast unto death till the demand of Maratha reservation is met by the government,
"No one can suppress my voice, I will continue to raise the issue of Marathas and the demand for their reservation in jobs and education," he added.