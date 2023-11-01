All-party meet resolves to give reservation to Marathis without disturbing other communities' quotas

Mumbai: The all-party meeting in Maharashtra on Wednesday reiterated and once again unanimously resolved to give reservation to the Maratha community without disturbing the quota of other communities.

The meeting also urged Jalna-based activist Manoj Jarange-Patil to withdraw his fast unto death.

Besides, the meeting expressed concern over the law and order situation because of violence and arson.

“The meeting has resolved that reservation would be given to the Maratha community. We have to ensure that the reservation of other categories is not disturbed. All this would take some time, please have patience,” said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who presided over the meeting at the Sahyadri guest house in Malabar Hill in Mumbai.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf was present at the meeting besides top bureaucrats.

Among those who attended the meeting included Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar did not attend the meeting as he is recovering from dengue.