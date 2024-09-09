Amit Shah in firefighting mode to douse dissent within Mahayuti

Mumbai: Amid growing differences, jibes and one-upmanship among the Mahayuti allies, BJP’s chief strategist and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held back-to-back meetings during his whirlwind tour and assured a respectful seat-sharing formula in the run up to the Vidhan Sabha polls.

The seat-sharing has emerged as a major issue between BJP and its two big allies Shiv Sena and NCP for elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, likely to be held around mid-November.

For Mumbai-born Shah, the close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a visit to the financial capital during the Ganeshotsav is ritual.

On Sunday after his arrival, Shah was received by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and later presided over the documentary release of 200-year journey of Gujarati daily ‘Mumbai Samachar’, Asia’s oldest newspaper, which is now in 203rd year of publication.