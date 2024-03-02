Anil Deshmukh urges govt to make Chandiwal Commission report on bribery allegations against him public

Deshmukh said the BJP made false allegations against him after he, as state home minister, took action against then Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and other policemen, including Sachin Waze, for their alleged involvement in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case. Deshmukh also claimed a senior opposition leader at the time sent emissaries with an affidavit after he was accused of bribery.

Deshmukh said he was told he would not be raided by the Enforcement Directorate or the Central Bureau of Investigation if he signed this affidavit. "The contents of the affidavit were shocking. I will reveal them at an appropriate time. If I had signed this affidavit, the MVA government under Uddhav Thackeray would have collapsed immediately," Deshmukh told reporters.

"Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray know the details of this affidavit. I told the emissaries (of the opposition leader) that I will remain in jail forever but will never make false allegations against anyone," Deshmukh added. Deshmukh pointed out that then commissioner Param Bir Singh never appeared before the Chandiwal Commission. "He (Singh) even submitted an affidavit in the High Court saying he had no proof against me," the NCP(SP) leader claimed. The allegation was that he took Rs 100 crore whereas the chargesheet of the ED only mentions Rs 1.71 crore, Deshmukh said.