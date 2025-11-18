Anmol Mhatre and other Shiv Sena leaders from Dombivli join BJP

<p>Thane: Anmol Mhatre, son of the late former corporator Vaman Mhatre from Dombivli, along with former corporator Mahesh Patil, Dr Sunita Patil, and Sayali Vichare, as well as several office-bearers and party workers from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Kalyan–Dombivli in Thane district, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. </p><p>Incidentally, Shinde, the Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader, hails from Thane.</p><p>While Shinde is an MLA from Thane city, his son Dr Shrikant Shinde is an MP from Kalyan in Thane district. </p>.Maharashtra: Shiv Sena spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre joins Eknath Shinde camp.<p>BJP state president Ravindra Chavan welcomed them in the party. </p><p>Kalyan district president Nandu Parab, former district president Narendra Suryavanshi, former BJP Dombivli West Mandal president Sameer Chitnis, former standing committee chairman Dipesh Mhatre, former corporator Rahul Damle, Mandar Halbe, Jitendra Bhoir, Nandu Mhatre, along with other office-bearers and party workers were present on the occasion.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, Chavan said that his friends Mahesh Patil, Dr Sunita Patil, Sayali Vichare and Sanjay Vichare, who are inspired by the ideology of Hindutva, have joined the party, expressing their faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.</p><p>"For the past several years, we all, including the party workers and office-bearers from this area have been working together with a strong bond of friendship. Attempts were made to harass these party workers during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s tenure. It is expected that work will be carried out in the future with a focus on development," said Chavan.</p><p>Those who joined the BJP along with Anmol include Ashwini Mhatre, Shiv Sena Yuva Vibhag Pramukh Gajanan Joshi, Vibhag president Omkar Surve, Madhuri Salunke, Sushma Sawant, Alka Kolte, Savitatai Shelar, Laxmitai Ranbhare and Shraddha Mane.</p><p>Those who joined the saffron party with Mahesh Patil and Dr Sunita Patil include Anna Rane, Sanjay Vichare, Shakha Pramukh Sarita Sharma, Vibhag Pramukh Sangita Ambre, Upavibhag Pramukh Aarti Chavan, Alka Kule, Chhaya Kamble, Upavibhag Pramukh Hrushikesh Deshmukh, Vibhag Pramukh Deepak Parekh, Shakha Pramukh Vasant Sukhadre, Sunil Patil, Sandeep Temure and others.</p>