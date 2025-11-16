<p>Mumbai: The Indian Navy is poised to script another milestone in its indigenous shipbuilding journey with the commissioning of Mahe, the first of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, on 24 November. </p><p>Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, Mahe represents the cutting edge of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in naval ship design and construction. </p><p>Compact yet powerful, the ship embodies agility, precision and endurance - qualities vital for dominating the littorals. With blend of firepower, stealth and mobility, the ship is designed to hunt submarines, conduct coastal patrols, and secure India’s vital maritime approaches.</p>.Andhra's East Coast gets breakthrough push as Machilipatnam site for next warship-building & defence manufacturing hub.<p>With over 80 percent indigenous content, the Mahe-class showcases India’s growing mastery in warship design, construction and integration. Named after the historic coastal town of Mahe on the Malabar Coast, the ship’s crest features an Urumi ’, the flexible sword of Kalaripayattu, symbolising agility, precision, and lethal grace. </p><p>The commissioning of Mahe will mark the arrival of a new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants - sleek, swift, and resolutely Indian.</p>