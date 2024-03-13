Anurag Thakur launches 'Swaraj', a serial on freedom struggle, on Amazon Prime

Mumbai: Swaraj, a serial highlighting stories of bravery during India’s freedom struggle, was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur launched the first season of Swaraj on Amazon Prime.
The serial was commissioned after taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' national campaign.
Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said, “It is a moment of pride for us and a true tribute to all those unsung great heroes of our independence who sacrificed everything for the country."
This serial showcases stories of bravery in India's freedom struggle that are lesser-known.
"These are the wars which got lost somewhere in the pages of history," he said, adding: “Swaraj is the story of these countless unsung heroes and their indomitable courage."
Thakur said that this serial of 75 episodes covers stories of unsung heroes of freedom struggle from all corners of our country. "It helps us understand the meaning, origins and consequences of colonialism," said the minister.
“In the past, the history of India was written by foreign invaders and rulers according to their political, ideological and economic interests. In this landmark serial, historical events are presented in a broader context to illustrate the concept of 'Swaraj'," he stated.
He added that this will help the national and international audience to understand the spirit of the country, and India's 500-year long relentless struggle to gain independence from colonial rulers.
Speaking further, Thakur said, "Those who do not take pride in their rich historical legacy can never create a great future."
"If we want to create a great future for the country, then we will have to instil pride in the young generation about our great history," he added.
Speaking about the role of Prasar Bharati in making this series, the Minister appreciated the role being played by Doordarshan and Akashvani in mobilising and channelising the emotions and spirit of the citizens in the right direction from time to time through various memorable programmes.
The minister also informed the gathering about a new 52-episode serial Sardar: The Game Changer, which was launched by Doordarshan on 10 March, 2024, to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.