Anurag Thakur launches 'Swaraj', a serial on freedom struggle, on Amazon Prime

Mumbai: Swaraj, a serial highlighting stories of bravery during India’s freedom struggle, was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur launched the first season of Swaraj on Amazon Prime.

The serial was commissioned after taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' national campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said, “It is a moment of pride for us and a true tribute to all those unsung great heroes of our independence who sacrificed everything for the country."

This serial showcases stories of bravery in India's freedom struggle that are lesser-known.

"These are the wars which got lost somewhere in the pages of history," he said, adding: “Swaraj is the story of these countless unsung heroes and their indomitable courage."