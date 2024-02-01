Army chief dedicates expanded Bombay Sappers War Memorial in Pune

Addressing a gathering of over 3.000 personnel including soldiers of the Sikh Light Infantry and Maratha Light Infantry marching contingents, the Chief of the Army Staff conveyed his compliments to the Bombay Sappers for their outstanding professionalism in rendering combat engineer support to the field formations of the Army and in Nation Building activities.

Recounting the exploits of the Engineer units, he expressed satisfaction at their contribution ranging from the excellent work being done in the tough terrain of Ladakh to the role in North Sikkim during Op Test.

Gen Pande lauded the training imparted to the first two batches of Agniveers at the Training Centre and stated that the feedback from units has been encouraging.

He expressed satisfaction that introduction of new training methods and technology such as simulators and video-based training has ensured optimal and focussed training during the 31-week duration. He exhorted the Commanding Officers to ensure their smooth integration in the units and expressed confidence that they will excel while in service and prove to be model citizens when they step out of uniform.

The Army Chief also interacted with members of the expedition teams who formed part of three challenging expeditions undertaken to commemorate the War Memorial Centenary.

The Mountaineering Expedition to Mount Nun, a 7135m high peak in the Kargil sector was successfully sumitted on 8 October 2023. The team of 28 members braved inclement weather and harsh terrain with Nb Sub Shankar Ukleekar of 112 Engineer Regiment making the supreme sacrifice while negotiating a 1000m long ice wall. The deceased JCO’s gallant actions to ensure that the balance team kept moving ahead despite his own precarious situation has immortalized him amongst Bombay Sappers fraternity.

The Chief of the Army Staff announced the institution of the Uklekar Adventure Award for the Best Bombay Sapper in Adventure with the inaugural award being won by Lance Havildar Tejinder Singh, who was part of the summit team.

The East West Paramotor Expedition from Kibithu to Kutch entailed a flight of over 3460 Kms by each Paramotor while the North South Microlight Expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari traversed 4650 Kms in formation flying with two fixed wing and two powered hang gliders over difficult terrain and weather conditions.

The Chief of the Army Staff interacted with the team members and conveyed his appreciation to each one of them for their spirit, grit and courage and awarded 13 commendation cards to personnel of the three expedition teams and Bombay Sapper personnel posted at BEG Khadki for their exceptional performance.