india

Assistant Inspector booked for raping, blackmailing and threatening married lawyer in Palghar

No arrest has been made and probe was underway, official added.
Last Updated 14 September 2023, 17:15 IST

An assistant police inspector was booked in Palghar in Maharashtra for allegedly raping a 33-year-old married lawyer several times after threatening and blackmailing her, an official said on Thursday.

The API, who is attached to Palghar Crime Branch, was booked on Wednesday, the Achole police station official said.

As per the complainant, she was raped several times between January 2020 and May this year by the accused who allegedly threatened to circulate her videos on social media and also send them to her husband, the official said.

No arrest has been made and probe was underway, he added.

(Published 14 September 2023, 17:15 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraCrime

