Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

At least 10 injured in stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station

The incident happened due to rush to board Train No. 22921 Bandra-Gorakhpur Express.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 11:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 04:23 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtrastampedeBandra

Follow us on :

Follow Us