Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Badlapur encounter case: Judicial Commission to probe Akshay Shinde's death

The Commission would submit its report in three months’ time.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 08:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 08:26 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us