Battlelines drawn in Baramati for LS, assembly polls as gram panchayat poll results come out

After the July 2023 split in the NCP, this was the first local bodies’ election in which the people of Baramati have favoured Ajit Pawar, who is the national president of NCP and state’s deputy chief minister.

The polling for 2,359 GPs were held on Sunday and the counting was taken up on Monday.

The ruling Maha Yuti comprising BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP as well as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule-led NCP group claimed victories.

The GP elections in Maharashtra are not fought on any election symbol, however, it holds significance in view of the fact that the panels are backed by all the political parties and alliances.

According to latest reports, if one looks at Maha Yuti, the BJP-backed candidates have got the lion’s share by winning close to 700 GPs while the Eknath Shinde-group got 240 and Ajit Pawar-faction 350.

On the other hand, in the MVA, the Congress won 160 GPs, while the Sharad Pawar-led NCP 170 and Shiv Sena (UBT) 100.