Big blow for BJP as Raje Samarjeetsinh Ghatge joins Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP)

Ghatge had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 elections as an independent candidate.

However, since the Kagal seat would go to NCP’s kitty, Samarjeetsinh decided to switch over to the NCP (SP).

With Ghatge crossing over from the BJP to NCP (SP) the district may see some political action in the coming weeks ahead of the Assembly polls -- considering the fact that Kolhapur is the epicentre of sugar belt politics.

A Chartered Accountant by profession, his first professional venture is Shree Chhatrapati Shahu Milk and Agro Producer Company. He is the Chairman of Shree Chhatrapati Shahu Cooperative Sugar Factory.

The Ghatge family controls several institutions in Kolhapur.