Big blow for BJP as Raje Samarjeetsinh Ghatge joins Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP)

Mumbai: In what comes as a major jolt to the BJP, Raje Samarjeetsinh Ghatge, who is a member of the royal family of Kolhapur, has left the saffron party to join the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).
Ghatge is considered close to BJP’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Ghatge could be NCP (SP)’s candidate from Kagal against Ajit Pawar-led NCP’s Hasan Mushrif, who is Cabinet minister in the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti government.
Mushrif is a five-time MLA from Kagal in Kolhapur district.
Samarjeetsinh’s late father Vikramsinh Ghatge is a two-time MLA from Kagal.
n Tuesday, Pawar visited the Kagal residence of Samarjeetsinh and his uncle Shrimant Raje Pravinsinh Ghatge over breakfast.
“Various topics were discussed in the meeting. “We have taken a decision to work under the guidance of Pawar Saheb,” he said.
Ghatge had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 elections as an independent candidate.
However, since the Kagal seat would go to NCP’s kitty, Samarjeetsinh decided to switch over to the NCP (SP).
With Ghatge crossing over from the BJP to NCP (SP) the district may see some political action in the coming weeks ahead of the Assembly polls -- considering the fact that Kolhapur is the epicentre of sugar belt politics.
A Chartered Accountant by profession, his first professional venture is Shree Chhatrapati Shahu Milk and Agro Producer Company. He is the Chairman of Shree Chhatrapati Shahu Cooperative Sugar Factory.
The Ghatge family controls several institutions in Kolhapur.
Published 03 September 2024, 11:02 IST