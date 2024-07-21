BJP has legitimised corruption: NCP (SP) hits back at Amit Shah for his 'chief of corrupts' remark

Mumbai: Hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted Sharad Pawar and called him the 'chief of corrupts', the NCP (SP) has tried to turn the tide in its favour by hitting back and saying that it was the BJP which has legitimised corruption.
“It is the BJP that has legitimised corruption. They accuse political leaders of wrongdoings, however, once those who accuse the BJP join the party, they are all given a clean chit.
"This is the BJP’s washing machine process of legitimising corruption,” BJP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said.
“People of Maharashtra have rejected BJP along with Shiv Sena and NCP. They are afraid because they are going to lose the elections,” he said.
Earlier in the day, Amit Shah described Sharad Pawar as “corruption ka sargana” and Uddhav Thackeray as “leader of Aurangzeb fan club”.
Coming down heavily on Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Shah said that his arrogance would be crushed after the Congress’ defeat in the ensuing Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand.
Shah said: “Sharad Pawar is corruption ka ‘sargana’ (kingpin)…if there is anyone who has institutionalised corruption in this country, it is Sharad Pawar…thats not going to work any more.”
On Thackeray, who is a former ally, Shah said: “There is an ‘Aurangzeb fan club’, which cannot ensure India’s security…do you know about it or not?… Uddhav Thackeray is the leader of the Aurangzeb Fan club. He shares his meals with people involved with Mohamed Ajmal Kasab (the lone fidayeen caught during 26/11 terror attacks)…he is sitting with people that sought clemency for (1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict) Yakub Memon…he supports those who gave (controversial Islamic preacher) Zakir Naik a messenger of peace award, he supports those who support PFI and stands against renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar. This fan club cannot make Maharashtra and India safe. It’s only the BJP that can ensure the safety and security of all.”
