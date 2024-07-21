BJP has legitimised corruption: NCP (SP) hits back at Amit Shah for his 'chief of corrupts' remark

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah described Sharad Pawar as “corruption ka sargana” and Uddhav Thackeray as “leader of Aurangzeb fan club”.

Coming down heavily on Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Shah said that his arrogance would be crushed after the Congress’ defeat in the ensuing Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand.



Shah said: “Sharad Pawar is corruption ka ‘sargana’ (kingpin)…if there is anyone who has institutionalised corruption in this country, it is Sharad Pawar…thats not going to work any more.”



On Thackeray, who is a former ally, Shah said: “There is an ‘Aurangzeb fan club’, which cannot ensure India’s security…do you know about it or not?… Uddhav Thackeray is the leader of the Aurangzeb Fan club. He shares his meals with people involved with Mohamed Ajmal Kasab (the lone fidayeen caught during 26/11 terror attacks)…he is sitting with people that sought clemency for (1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict) Yakub Memon…he supports those who gave (controversial Islamic preacher) Zakir Naik a messenger of peace award, he supports those who support PFI and stands against renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar. This fan club cannot make Maharashtra and India safe. It’s only the BJP that can ensure the safety and security of all.”

