BJP leader Ashok Chavan's security upgraded to 'Y-plus' category

Mumbai: BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan's security cover has been upgraded to 'Y-plus' category considering a 'threat perception', officials said on Wednesday.
The state police have also increased the security at Chavan's residence in Mumbai and his hometown Nanded, an official said.
Chavan earlier had 'Y' category security cover, he said.
'Y-plus' cover comprises two personal security officers (PSOs) at all times. Y category security crew usually includes eight to 11 personnel, including civil police officers and a couple of commandos.
Considering a 'threat perception', the VIP security department of the state police has upgraded Chavan's security cover to 'Y-plus' category, the official said.
Chavan (65) joined the ruling BJP last week after quitting the Congress.
He was subsequently nominated by the BJP for the Rajya Sabha election from Maharashtra and was declared elected unopposed on Tuesday.
