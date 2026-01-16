<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bjp">Bharatiya Janata Party</a> (BJP) celebrated its strong performance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other Maharashtra civic body elections with a pointed political swipe, reviving a recent war of words involving the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).</p><p>BJP MP from Bengaluru Central, P C Mohan, took a jibe at MNS chief Raj Thackeray by sharing photographs of rasmalai on X. “Ordered some rasmalai. #BMCResults,” he wrote, in an unmistakable reference to Thackeray’s earlier remarks mocking Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai as 'rasmalai'.</p>.<p>The dig traced back to a heated exchange triggered during the BMC campaign after Annamalai described Mumbai as a global city, remarks that were seized upon by regional parties. At a joint Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS rally, Raj Thackeray questioned Annamalai’s authority to comment on Mumbai and derided him using the “rasmalai” slur. He also raised the controversial slogan “hatao lungi, bajao pungi”, a phrase historically used in a derogatory manner against South Indians.</p>.Maharashtra Civic Polls: BJP alliance tightens grip, leads across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur.<p>Annamalai hit back sharply, saying he had even received threats of violence over his remarks. “I will come to Mumbai. Try cutting my legs,” he said, asserting that his comments had been distorted. Clarifying his position, Annamalai said praising Tamil leaders like K Kamaraj never diluted Tamil identity, just as calling Mumbai a world-class city did not diminish the central role played by Maharashtrians in building it. He also accused Shiv Sena leaders of insulting Tamils by mocking traditional attire such as lungis and veshtis.</p><p>Amid the political sparring, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya hailed the party’s civic poll success, calling it a “sweet ‘Rasmalai’ victory” for BJP in Mumbai. He congratulated Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and party workers, saying the “Triple Engine Sarkar” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi would focus on Mumbai’s redevelopment and improving ease of living for Mumbaikars.</p>.<p>Notably, the BJP has used symbolic sweets as political messaging before. In 2024, after sweeping the Haryana Assembly elections, the party’s state unit sent a kilogram of jalebis to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Delhi office to mark its third consecutive victory.</p>