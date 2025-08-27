<p>Mumbai: With lakhs of idols of Lord Ganesh slated for immersion along the Mumbai coast, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sounded caution against blue button jellyfish and stingray.</p><p>The BMC is coordinating with the Fisheries Department of Maharashtra government. </p><p>BMC’s Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani has given instructions to take necessary measures in the wake of the possible movement of blue button jellyfish and stingray species.</p> .Maharashtra welcomes Ganpati Bappa as celebrations begin across the state.<p>“The BMC had asked the Fisheries Department about the presence of blue button jellyfish and stingray along the Mumbai coast. Accordingly, the Fisheries Department had informed that during the Ganesh idol immersion period blue button jellyfish and stingray species are present in the Mumbai sea citizens may get bitten by fish and hence precautions are necessary,” BMC officials said adding that generally between August-October period they are found along the coast of the financial capital. </p><p>As part of the precautionary measures, the BMC has asked people to undertake through lifeguards and designated personnel at the sites.</p> .<p>“During Ganesh visarjan, Ganesh devotees should not enter the sea with bare bodies. They should use rubber boots to prevent fish bites on feet,” the officials said. </p><p>A stinging ray stings can cause a burning or stinging sensation at the site while jellyfish stings can cause severe itching. “Citizens should not panic if they are bitten by a stingray or jellyfish. They should immediately go to the nearest first aid center or hospital and seek first aid,” the official said</p>