BMC demolishes illegal portion of bar where Mumbai hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah drank before accident

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday demolished the part deemed illegal of a bar in which the Worli hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah drank before the accident.
A BMC team arrived at Vice Global Tapas Bar with a bulldozer on Wednesday.
The excise department had already sealed the bar on Tuesday.
Under Section 351 of Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, the BMC can act against unauthorized structures.
Tight police presence was seen in Juhu during the demolition.
More to follow....
Published 10 July 2024, 07:32 IST