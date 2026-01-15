Menu
Omar Abdullah speaks to EAM Jaishankar on J&K students caught in Iran turmoil

India on Wednesday asked all its nationals residing in Iran to leave by available means and avoid any travel to the country as tensions mounted over possible military intervention by the US over Tehran's crackdown on nationwide protests that killed over 2,500 people.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 09:10 IST
Published 15 January 2026, 09:10 IST
