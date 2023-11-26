JOIN US
BMC to take action against shops, hotels failing to put up Devanagari signboards

The apex court had given time to put up Devanagari boards by November 25, but the civic body will initiate action from November 28, the statement said.
Last Updated 26 November 2023, 04:44 IST

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start taking action from Tuesday against shops, hotels and other commercial establishments failing to put up signboards with names in Devanagari script, it said in a statement here.

BMC administrator I S Chahal held a meeting and asked the officials to ensure implementation of the Supreme Court's directive that the names of shops, institutes and hotels must be in Devanagari script (beside any other script), it said.

The apex court had given time to put up Devanagari boards by November 25, but the civic body will initiate action from November 28, the statement said.

(Published 26 November 2023, 04:44 IST)
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraBMC

