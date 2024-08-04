Body of Indian techie from Maharashtra who drowned at US Glacier National Park recovered: Reports

Washington: The body of a 26-year-old Indian IT professional who drowned in the famous Glacier National Park in the US state of Montana last month has been recovered by park rangers, media reports said on Sunday.

Siddhant Vitthal Patil drowned while hiking above a gorge on July 6 on Avalanche Lake Trail after falling off a large rock into Avalanche Creek.

According to park officials, visitors reported seeing a body around 10:30 am on Saturday morning, following which rangers removed the body, NBC Montana reported.