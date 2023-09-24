Home
Bogus ration card racket busted in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, ATS arrests 3 persons

A decoy was used to confirm a tip off on Sept 22 and two ration card agents and a ration shop owner were held and several bogus ration cards and other incriminating documents were seized from them, ATS Thane unit inspector Ananda Patil said.
Last Updated 24 September 2023, 10:02 IST

Three persons were arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad in Bhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly selling fake ration cards, an official said on Sunday.

A decoy was used to confirm a tip off on Friday and two ration card agents and a ration shop owner were held and several bogus ration cards and other incriminating documents were seized from them, ATS Thane unit inspector Ananda Patil said.

A case was registered against them for cheating, forgery and other offences at Nizampura police station on Saturday, he said.

Further probe into the racket, in which the accused were selling fake ration cards for Rs 8,000 each, is underway.

He identified the accused as ration card agents Irfan Ali Ansari and Sanjay Bodhe and ration shop owner Naushad Rai Ahmed Sheikh.

India NewsCrimeThaneATSBhiwandiMahatashtra

