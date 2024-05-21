Bombay HC denies urgent hearing to PhD student suspended by TISS for misconduct

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said there was no need for an urgent hearing on a plea filed by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) research scholar Ramadas KS, who was suspended from the institute for alleged misconduct and anti-national activities.

A vacation bench of Justices Arif Doctor and Somasekhar Sundaresan posted Ramadas's petition for hearing on June 18 after the summer vacation of the high court.

The bench said the plea can wait, and there is no urgency.