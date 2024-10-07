Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Bombay HC grants pre-arrest bail to Sena man over scribe remarks

A single bench said prima facie provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were not made out in the case.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 13:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 13:25 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraJournalistShiv SenaBombay High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us