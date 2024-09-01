Bombay HC orders Nanded man to pay Rs 2 lakh to Uddhav Thackeray for frivolous plea

Mumbai: The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 2 lakh on a Nanded resident for filing a frivolous plea against Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and has directed him to personally hand over the amount in the form of a demand draft to the former Maharashtra chief minister.

Mohan Chavan, who claims to be a doctor in philosophy and belongs to the Banjara community, had contended that his religious sentiments where hurt by Thackeray who did not apply sacred ash (vibhuti) given to him by Chavan's priest during a function.

A single bench of Justice S G Mehare, in the order of August 29, said prima facie even a person with little knowledge of law would said this was nothing but "abuse of process of law or using the judicial system to become famous and celebrity".