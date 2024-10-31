Home
Bombay High Court permits 11-year-old sexual assault survivor to terminate 30-week pregnancy

A vacation bench of Justices Sharmila Deshmukh and Jitendra Jain said the minor shall undergo the procedure for termination on Thursday itself at the state-run J J hospital.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 09:27 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 09:27 IST
