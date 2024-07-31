Bombay High Court refuses to scrap FIR against in-laws for 'harassment' on WhatsApp call: Report

An FIR was filed by a married woman in Mumbai's Chembur against her in-laws for allegedly asking her to show on a WhatsApp video call that she had cleaned the house. While the in-laws filed a petition for scrapping the FIR, the Bombay High Court has refused to quash the complaint filed under Indian Penal Code Section 498A.

The woman registered the complaint against her husband, who is a resident of Chembur. The FIR, which also names the woman's father-in-law and three sister-in-laws, has been registered in Tilak Nagar police station. As per a report in the Times of India, the couple tied knot in December 2021 and the woman was being harassed by her husband's sisters for routine tasks at home.

The woman in her plaint alleged that even as her sister-in-laws lived in their matrimonial residence, they often intervened in the life of their brother. The husband and his sisters have been accused of releasing the house help, while they later directed the bride to carry on the homely tasks.