Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Bribe-seeking revenue official on the run as ACB nabs middleman

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said, adding that efforts are being made to trace the absconding talati.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 09:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 09:30 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThanebribeACB

Follow us on :

Follow Us