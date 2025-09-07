<p>Ujjain: A car carrying three police personnel plunged into the swollen Kshipra river after rains in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district after skidding off a bridge, officials said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The incident took place at around 9 pm on Saturday, they said, adding the body of an inspector was later recovered while efforts were on to find the other two personnel.</p>.<p>The police personnel, from Unhel police station, about 50 km from the district headquarters, were going to investigate the case of a missing woman, according to the officials.</p>.<p>The car fell into the river from the bridge without railing, Jiawaji Ganj area City Superintendent of Police Pushpa Prajapati told <em>PTI</em> over phone.</p>.Tribal family accuses Indore hospital of negligence after newborn dies from rat bites.<p>The body of Unhel police station house officer Ashok Sharma was later fished out from the river, about 8 km from the district headquarters, she said.</p>.<p>The search operation was halted at 2.30 am due to darkness and resumed at 5.30 am on Sunday, she said.</p>.<p>Hectic efforts were on to find sub-inspector Madan Lal and constable Aarti Pal, who were also in the car, the official said.</p>.<p>Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and Home Guards with boats, drones and divers were searching for the two personnel, she said.</p>