Car with three cops falls into river in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain; one body found

The incident took place at around 9 pm on Saturday, officials said, adding the body of an inspector was later recovered while efforts were on to find the other two personnel.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 05:33 IST
Published 07 September 2025, 05:33 IST
