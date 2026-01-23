<p>Mumbai: A woman from Wadala in Mumbai was allegedly assaulted by a female massage therapist of an app-based service provider after she cancelled the session midway as she felt uncomfortable, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Wednesday.</p><p>The 46-year-old woman had booked the appointment for a massage as part of treatment for a frozen shoulder. In her complaint, she claimed she became uncomfortable with the therapist’s behaviour during the visit and decided to cancel the session.</p>.Kerala court denies bail to expelled Congress MLA Mamkootathil in sexual assault case.<p>Police said the therapist, enraged by the cancellation, allegedly verbally abused and physically assaulted the woman.</p><p>The victim then called the police during the incident. However, by the time a police team arrived at the spot, the accused had fled, officials said.</p><p>The Wadala police have registered a non-cognisable offence and initiated an investigation into the matter.</p><p>A video related to the incident has also surfaced on social media, the police added.</p>