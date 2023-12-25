JOIN US
Caught on cam: Cops found vandalising motorcycles in Latur

Last Updated 25 December 2023, 11:20 IST

Latur: Two policemen were caught on CCTV allegedly vandalising motorcycles on the outskirts of a village in Maharashtra’s Latur district, an official said on Monday.

A CCTV footage surfaced on social media, which showed two constables kicking and vandalising two-wheelers parked in a premises on the outskirts of Shindala village in Ausa tehsil, the official said.

The alleged incident occurred on the Ausa-Tuljapur national highway on the night of December 20, he said.

"An inquiry was carried out, and the report has been sent to the superintendent of police,” assistant police inspector Balasaheb Dongre said.

(Published 25 December 2023, 11:20 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraCrimevandalism

