Chhatrapati Shivaji's ‘bagh-nakh’ to be brought back to India from UK

The ‘bagh-nakh’ is expected to be brought in November and would be received by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar—and then it would be exhibited for the public to see.

Confirming the development, Mungantiwar told reporters that he would leave for the United Kingdom on October 1. On October 3, the MoU would be signed in London with authorities.

“On an appropriate day, the event would be held,” Mungantiwar said.

As per the MoU, the government would be able to keep the ‘bagh-nakh’ at a particular spot where the public will be able to visit.

“It is not just a thing for the people of the state but a symbol of faith," added the state minister.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (19 February 1630 – 3 April 1680) is one of the most revered figures in India. This year marks the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort on June 6, 1674.