Cleaner killed in dumper truck accident in Navi Mumbai; driver booked

Based on a complaint by a relative of the deceased, the police on Sunday registered a case against the dumper driver under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 ((causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.