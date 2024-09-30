Coldplay tickets row: Mumbai Police EOW sends second summons to BookMyShow CEO, technical head

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) sent summons to CEO Ashish Hemrajani of Big Tree Entertainment Private Limited, the parent company of BookMyShow and the company's technical head on Sunday, news agency ANI reported quoting police officials.

EOW had sent them summons earlier on September 27 as well in connection with a complaint alleging black marketing of tickets for shows of British rock band Coldplay, but they did not appear before the agency.