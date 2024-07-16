Complaint against unidentified person over Rs 100 fee for Ladki Bahin scheme

Mumbai: The Mumbai civic body has filed a police complaint against an unidentified person for taking money from women wanting to apply for the Maharashtra government's recently launched 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme.

There is no fee for the submission of forms, but the Mumbai East ward officer received information that a person was charging Rs 100 per application from women keen to enrol for the scheme.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a release said the complaint was lodged on Monday at Deonar police station on behalf of the civic administration after the accused told a person in M East to pay a fee to apply for the scheme.