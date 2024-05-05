Cong leader Vijay Wadettiwar claims cop Hemant Karkare was killed by an RSS-affiliated official, not 26/11 terrorists; sparks row

Before the 26/11 attacks, he had investigated several sensitive cases like the series of blasts in Thane, Vashi and Panvel, and the Navratri-eve blast on September 29, 2008, which had claimed the lives of six persons and injured 101 others at Malegaon in Nashik district.

In 2009, he was posthumously given the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry decoration.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Wadettiwar, a former minister and Brahmapuri MLA, said: “Hemant Karkare was not killed by bullets of terrorists like Ajmal Kasab, but by a policeman close to RSS….Ujjwal Nikam, who appeared as special public prosecutor, is a traitor who suppressed this fact and BJP has given an election ticket to a traitor like him”.

However, on Sunday, when Wadettiwar was asked in Kolhapur about his statement, he said, “What I have said has been written in a book by former police officer S M Mushrif.”

Incidentally, Mushrif, a former Inspector General of Police, is credited with exposing the Abdul Karim Telgi fake stamp paper scam.

After the 26/11 terror attacks, Mushrif had written wrote a book titled - Who killed Karkare? The real face of terrorism in India.

On his part, Nikam has reacted sharply to the incident. "What a reckless statement is being made. I am pained by such baseless allegations, raising doubts over my integrity. It clearly reflects the level of electoral politics. I never thought politicians will stoop to such low levels. For political gain? He (Wadettiwar) is insulting not me, but the 166 departed souls and all persons injured in the 26/11 attacks,” Nikam was quoted saying.