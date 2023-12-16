Congress to hold mega rally in Nagpur on December 28  

Mumbai: The Congress will hold a mega rally on December 28 in Nagpur, coinciding with the 139th foundation day of the grand old party, during which it will sound the bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Incidentally, Nagpur is the headquarters of BJP’s ideological parent RSS
Party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, president Mallikarjun Kharge and other top leaders will be present during the mega rally.
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) have started making preparations for the mega rally. In Nagpur, K C Venugopal, the AICC General Secretary in charge of organisation, chaired a meeting of top leaders, on Friday, to discuss the preparations.
“On the occasion of Congress' foundation day on December 28, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and its former chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will address a huge rally in Nagpur,” Venugopal told reporters.
In a social media post on X, Venugopal said: “Chaired an important meeting with senior leaders of Maharashtra Congress in Nagpur. On December 28, the INC Foundation Day, we will be holding a Mega Karyakarta Rally in Nagpur where 10 lakh+ INC workers from across the country will be in attendance.”
Venugopal said that the entire country is in pain because of the historic levels of unemployment, price rise, hatred and a collapse of India’s democratic institutions. “Through this rally, we will send a strong message that this will not be allowed to go on any further and the Congress will give a new path for India’s progress,” he added.