<p>Mumbai: In a bid to expedite the construction of the grand memorial of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of Constitution of India, a coordination committee would be set up to address various suggestions received regarding the ongoing project mega project. </p><p>Dr Ambedkar (14 April, 1891 - 6 December, 1956), the eminent politician, social reformer, economist, jurist had inspired the Dalit-Buddhist movement in India. </p><p>The grand memorial is coming up in the now defunct Indu Mill at Dadar in Mumbai. </p><p>The announcement about formation of a coordination committee was made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who presided over a review meeting to oversee the arrangements on Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the death anniversary of Dr Ambedkar. </p><p>On December 6, lakhs of people across Maharashtra and India converge at the Chaityabhoomi at Dadar, where Dr Ambedkar's last rites were performed, and pay homage to him. </p><p>"Babasaheb Ambedkar gave knowledge and awareness to society. Let all of us use Mahaparinirvan Din as an opportunity to strengthen this awareness and take Babasaheb's thoughts forward," he appealed.</p><p>He reviewed the comprehensive security and traffic management plans, provisions of adequate medical facilities, ample drinking water, meals, and proper sanitation and installation of suitable waterproof pandals at Chaityabhoomi.</p><p>The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Social Justice Madhuri Misal, former minister Vijay Girkar, Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal, Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai's Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, Konkan Divisional Commissioner Dr. Vijay Suryawanshi, Principal Secretary & Director General of DGIPR Brijesh Singh, BEST General Manager Sonia Sethi, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, Mumbai City Collector Anchal Goyal, Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries of various departments, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas Coordination Committee Secretary-General Nagsen Kamble, and representatives of several organisations.</p><p>The Chief Minister also unveiled the poster and released an information booklet prepared for Mahaparinirvan Diwas.</p><p>The memorial is coming up at the now defunct Indu Mill in Dadar area of Mumbai, along the Arabian Sea.</p><p>To be known as the Statue of Equality, it would have the tallest statue of Dr Ambedkar. </p><p>The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is executing the project. </p><p>It may be recalled, a tripartite agreement between the Union Ministry of Textiles, the Government of Maharashtra and the National Textile Corporation, for transfer of 12 acres of land adjacent to the Chaityabhoomi in the Indu Mills (United India Mill No. 6) in Mumbai, where the last rites of Babasaheb Ambedkar were performed. </p><p>In October, 2005, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed bhoomi-poojan for the project. </p><p>The main entrance to the structure would be from the adjacent Cadell Road with SKS Marg as secondary access point. The memorial will be linked with Chaitya Bhoomi for easy movement of crowds.</p><p>The project will be developed into a popular tourist destination where the works of Ambedkar will be highlighted. </p>