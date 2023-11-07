JOIN US
Cops from Dombivli pose as brick kiln workers to nab theft accused in UP

A police team of three policemen went to the village and stayed there for 10 days, posing as brick kiln workers to apprehend him.
Last Updated 07 November 2023, 11:14 IST

Thane: A team of policemen from Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district posed as brick kiln workers to arrest a wanted accused from Uttar Pradesh in connection with a theft case, police said on Tuesday.

The team apprehended the accused Rajesh Arvind Rajbhar from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh on October 30, said Sunil Kurade, assistant commissioner of police Dombivli, Kalyan division.

The accused had broken into a house in Dombivili town and stolen gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 21.26 lakh in August, he said.

During the probe, the police received a tip-off that the accused had fled to Lalganj village in Azamgad and was hiding there, the official said.

A police team of three policemen went to the village and stayed there for 10 days, posing as brick kiln workers to apprehend him, he said.

The accused was involved in 22 cases of thefts in the Thane police commissionerate, senior inspector Ashok Honmane of the Manpada police station said.

(Published 07 November 2023, 11:14 IST)
