Court acquits 4 persons charged under MCOCA for dacoity in Thane 11 years ago

The judge referred to a judgement of the Bombay High Court which said the "sanction is not granted to special court to take cognizance of the offence, but it is granted to the prosecuting agency to approach the court concerned for enabling it to take cognizance of the offence and to proceed to trial."

Thus, on bare perusal of Section 23(1) and (2) coupled with the ratio noted above, the purport and object laid down under Section 23 is enabling the investigating machinery to apply and obtain sanction so as to implicate accused under the MCOCA and thereafter enabling the special court to take cognizance under the MCOCA, the court said.