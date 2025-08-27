Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala BJP leader C Krishnakumar rejects sexual harassment charges against him, calling it 'false'

Police investigated her complaint and submitted a report to the court. The report dismissed all charges made by her as there was no evidence, the BJP leader claimed.
Last Updated : 27 August 2025, 09:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 August 2025, 09:17 IST
BJPIndian PoliticsKerala NewsSexual Harassment

Follow us on :

Follow Us