Mumbai court directs police to enquire reporter's defamation complaint against actor Raveena Tandon

Tandon, through her lawyer, had claimed that the reporter was an extortionist who didn't delete a video of a purported road rage incident involving the actor.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 14:30 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 14:30 IST
India Newsdefamation caseMumbai policeRaveena Tandon

