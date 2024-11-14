Home
Death threat to Shah Rukh Khan: Accused lawyer remanded in police custody till November 18

The Bandra police station received a call on November 5 with a person on the other side threatening to kill Shah Rukh Khan and demanding Rs 50 lakh. The actor's home is located in Bandra.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 10:59 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 10:59 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsShah Rukh KhanCrime

