'Declare the name of MLA whose son was with the minor during the Pune crash,' says Nana Patole

Mumbai: Cornering the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti dispensation, the Congress on Wednesday asked the government to name the MLA whose son was accompanying the minor who was involved in the Pune Porsche crash.
“Before the minor, crushed two people under his car, he had consumed alcohol and at that time was accompanied by the son of an MLA. The name of the MLA should be declared,” Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole told reporters on Wednesday.
“The two Deputy Chief Ministers (Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar) are in the docks,” Patole said, hitting out at the government.
On the other hand, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) raised concerns over security of Dr Ajay Taware, Head of Forensic Medicine Department of the Sassoon General Hospital.
“Dr Taware is a crucial witness in the Porsche crash case, he knows many things and his safety is important. I shall be making some revelations after the Lok Sabha results as I do not want to overburden the police with many things,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sushma Andhare.
“Previously, all facilities were provided to drug mafia Lalit Patil in Sassoon hospital, from where he finally escaped. A minister and an MLA recommended that Dr Taware should be made the superintendent. People should know the names of that MLA and minister. The interference of the ruling party has increased and criminals are roaming freely in the city,” said Patole.
In a related development, NCP (SP) Working President and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said, “The city of Pune is also world famous for its art and cultural events. The incidents that have taken place in the peaceful city, known as the 'home of education', are cracking the overall image of the city.
"Drugs and narcotics like ganja seem to be easily available in the city. Koyta gangs and other crimes are rampant here and after the Kalyani Nagar 'hit and run' case, law and order of the city has come into question.”
Published 29 May 2024, 13:30 IST