'Declare the name of MLA whose son was with the minor during the Pune crash,' says Nana Patole

“The two Deputy Chief Ministers (Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar) are in the docks,” Patole said, hitting out at the government.

On the other hand, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) raised concerns over security of Dr Ajay Taware, Head of Forensic Medicine Department of the Sassoon General Hospital.

“Dr Taware is a crucial witness in the Porsche crash case, he knows many things and his safety is important. I shall be making some revelations after the Lok Sabha results as I do not want to overburden the police with many things,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sushma Andhare.