Home > India > Maharashtra

Decomposed bodies of three men found in chawl in Palghar

The deceased men have been identified as Azam, Raju and Chitku, who lived together in the chawl and were fruit sellers.
Last Updated 04 February 2024, 14:06 IST

Palghar: The decomposed bodies of three men were found in a room of a chawl in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Sunday, police said.

The deaths came to light after residents of the chawl under the jurisdiction of Manickpur police station alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from a room on the second floor of the premises, an official said.

A police team reached the spot and broke into the room and found the bodies around 5 pm, he said.

The deceased men have been identified as Azam, Raju and Chitku, who lived together in the chawl and were fruit sellers, the official said.

While a preliminary probe suggests that the men could have died due to a gas leak, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

(Published 04 February 2024, 14:06 IST)
