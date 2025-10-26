Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

'Despicable example of criminally protected ideology': Rahul Gandhi on doctor's suicide in Maharashtra

Gandhi said, 'Some influential individuals associated with the BJP also attempted to pressure her into corruption.'
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 08:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2025, 08:53 IST
India NewsBJPRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsMaharashtraSuicide

Follow us on :

Follow Us