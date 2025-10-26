<p>Mumbai: Days after the suicide by a 28-year-old lady doctor in Phaltan in Satara district, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi led the Opposition charge describing the incident as an institutional murder. </p><p>The incident exposes the inhumane and insensitive face of this BJP government, the Congress leader said in a post on X.</p><p>“That the doctor was driven to despair by rape and harassment, is a tragedy that shakes the conscience of any civilised society,” he said even as the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi-I.N.D.I.A. Opposition block continue to raise the issue in Maharashtra.</p>.<p>“A promising doctor, who aspired to alleviate the pain of others, became a victim of persecution by criminals entrenched in a corrupt system and power structure. The very authority tasked with protecting the public from criminals committed the most heinous crime against this innocent woman - rape and exploitation,” he said.</p><p>“According to reports, some influential individuals associated with the BJP also attempted to pressure her into corruption,” Gandhi said, hitting out at the ruling party and the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maha Yuti dispensation. </p><p>“This is the most despicable example of a criminally protected ideology. This is not a suicide - it is an institutional murder. When power becomes a shield for criminals, from whom can justice be expected?” he said, adding that the Congress stands with the family of the victim.</p>