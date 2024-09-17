Dhangar community intensifies demand for category change, ST representatives oppose the idea

The community leaders claim that ‘Dhangar’ and ‘Dhangad’ are the same and a "typographical error” has deprived them ST benefits in Maharashtra, unlike other states.

The ST community is opposed to the idea as it will dilute their quota.

The Dhangars account for 9-10 per cent of the state's population. After the Marathas, Dhangars are the biggest population group.

“Positive steps would be taken,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured a delegation of Sakal Dhangar Jamaat Coordinating Committee, who are undertaking an agitation.

At the meeting, the State Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai announced the setting up of a panel comprising three IAS officers to establish that 'Dhangar' and 'Dhangad' are different names of the same community. The recommendations of the committee would be sent to the advocate general, following which necessary steps would be initiated.

Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, who is a prominent ST leader, expressed surprise that they were not consulted. “The chief minister should have called us for the meeting. We are not opposing the Dhangar community getting the benefits of reservations. But why include them in the ST category,” he said.

Traditionally, Dhangar are shepherds living a largely isolated life, wandering mainly in forests, hills and mountains.

The Dhangar community also forms the major part of BJP's “Ma-Dha-Va” (or Madhav formula) involving the three communities of Mali-Dhangar-Vanjari - a political equation that the saffron party worked and developed since the 1980s and 1990s as an alternative to the traditional Maratha-Dalit-Muslim vote-bank politics of the Congress.

However, in the quarter of a century, things have changed and now Dhangar votes are going to be very important for both the BJP-led Maha Yuti and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi - particularly in the wake of the realignment of the political forces.

Ahead of the declaration of the Lok Sabha elections, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government announced that the Ahmednagar district would be renamed as AhilyaNagar after the legendary Holkar queen Ahilyabai Holkar, one of the most influential figures in Indian history.

Ahilyabai Holkar (31 May 1725 – 13 August 1795) was a pioneer and involved in several social causes and helped build hundreds of temples and dharamshalas throughout India. She was born Chaundi in Ahmednagar district to a Dhangar family and was married to Khanderao Holkar of the Holkar dynasty.

After the demise of her husband Khanderao Holkar and father-in-law Malhar Rao Holkar, Ahilyabai Holkar herself undertook the affairs of the Holkar dynasty. She defended the Malwa state against intruders and personally led armies into battle.

In four Lok Sabha seats of Baramati, Madha, Solapur and Satara and 30-35 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Western Maharashtra and Marathwada regions, the Dhangar has a sizable presence and could be a deciding factor.

The Ahmednagar district and Parliamentary seat in North Maharashtra has a significant population of the Dhangar community and so is Beed in Marathwada.