Disqualification pleas against MLAs: 'Justice hurried is justice buried', says Maharashtra Speaker on allegations of delay

Speaking to PTI, Narwekar, who is in Delhi for the P20 summit, said, "Just like justice delayed is justice denied, justice hurried is justice buried. I don't want to delay proceedings. But I don't want to hurry or jump the gun, which may result in breach of principles of natural justice that could eventually result in miscarriage of justice."

Narwekar asserted he is working as per Assembly rules pertaining to disqualification as well as provisions of the Constitution.