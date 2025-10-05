Bengaluru police check 5,000 vehicles, seize 250

<p>Bengaluru: The city police conducted a massive area domination operation where the police patrolled specific areas by increasing their presence to curb antisocial activities.</p>.<p>They also set up numerous naka checkpoints across the city on the nights of October 3 and 4, deploying 1,000 officers and staff.</p>.<p>The intensive crackdown saw police personnel inspect over 5,000 vehicles. This swift action resulted in the seizure of 250 vehicles due to various rule violations and the lack of proper documentation.</p>.Bengaluru: Skeleton found in building under construction.<p class="bodytext">In a significant move against crime, the police traced and recovered 11 stolen vehicles. Furthermore, 16 cases related to narcotics were registered. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The officers also cracked down on dangerous driving, filing cases against individuals driving under the influence of alcohol and those committing other serious traffic violations.</p>